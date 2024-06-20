Lake Alvin closed to swimmers after recent heavy rains

Lake Alvin Recreation Area's swimming beach in Lincoln County is closed until further notice after routine testing found unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks announced the closure Thursday, following a series of light to heavy rains during the last two weeks.

According to High Plains Regional Climate Center data, Lincoln County has seen about 2 to 3.5 inches of rain between June 13 and Wednesday.

District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann in a Thursday release attributed the abnormal bacteria levels to increased runoff resulting from the recent rainfall.

“That runoff picks up contaminants along the way, and deposits them into the water,” Baumann stated. “Higher levels of contaminants are seen initially, but they usually dissipate pretty quickly thanks to the natural filtration provided by the lake.”

Baumann added the lake is still safe for fishing and said the concern is ingesting or submerging in the water.

The beach will reopen when the water again reaches appropriate levels, Baumann stated.

