Lake Afton Public Observatory preparing for Monday’s solar eclipse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- With the countdown on to the solar eclipse on Monday, people in Wichita are wondering how they can view it if they can’t travel out of town to see it. We went to a local observatory to get some answers.

The Lake Afton Public Observatory won’t be open for any events on Monday but they do expect some people will show up wanting to see the eclipse.

Wichita is supposed to get a viewing of nearly 88 percent totality but there is a warning–be safe when you look up at the sky.

“You either have certified solar eclipse glasses, or you don’t look at it. From Kansas there is no totality there is no safe time to look directly at the sun you will damage your eyes permanently,” Chris Lamer of the Lake Afton Public Observatory board of directors said.

Most places including the observatory are sold out of solar eclipse glasses so you should not look at the sun if you don’t have any.

The Lake Afton Public Observatory is not hosting any events for viewing the solar eclipse because most of the volunteers are traveling out of state to see it. But Chris Lamer will be there with a special telescope in case anyone drives by and wants to see it.

