Laingsburg woman, 87, dies in Olive Township crash

OLIVE TWP. — An 87-year-old woman from Laingsburg died Friday in a three-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 27, at Price Road, state troopers said.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was traveling south on Old U.S. 27 when the Ford F-150 pickup she was driving collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup around 3:30 p.m. after she "failed to yield the right of way" as she turned on Price Road, state troopers said in a Saturday release.

The woman's pickup and the Chevy Silverado, driven by a 31-year-old man from Lansing traveling with his 11-year-old son, collided with a Chevy Suburban driven by a 65-year-old man from Eaton Rapids.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and later died, said the release. She was not wearing a seatbelt. The Lansing man and his son were treated on the scene and released. The Eaton Rapids man wasn't injured.

It does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, state troopers said.

They continue to investigate the wreck.

