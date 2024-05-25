Lahaina recovery, resource centers to stay open through June

May 25—1/1

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Work continued, in August 2023, to fence the affected neighborhoods devastated by the Lahaina Fire.

Two serving Maui wildfire survivors will remain open through June 30, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

HI-EMA said in a news release that the extension, approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reflects the state's commitment to providing ongoing support and resources to those affected.

The hours of the centers are as follows:

>> Disaster Recovery Center at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 30. Closed on Memorial Day.

>> Community Resource Center at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 30. Closed on Memorial Day.

"Both recovery centers have been cornerstones of our recovery efforts, offering a place where individuals and families can connect with specialists, receive counseling, and gain access to a wide range of services designed to help rebuild and recover," said HI-EMA State Disaster Recovery Center Coordinator Francis Kau in the release. "We understand that the journey to recovery is ongoing, and our commitment to supporting the survivors of the Maui fires remains unwavering. We encourage you to visit the DRC and the CRC sites to take full advantage of the resources available."

