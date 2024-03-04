Laguna Burger coming to Rio Rancho

Mar. 4—Rio Rancho residents soon will be able to sink their teeth into a popular Laguna Burger.

Fuego Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Laguna Development Corp., recently announced construction is underway on a new Laguna Burger Restaurant, according to a Laguna Burger news release. The 3,000-square-foot burger joint will be at 2401 Rio Rancho Blvd., adjacent to Latitudes Market and Convenience Store. It will have seating for 55 patrons inside and patio seating for 50 guests.

"We are excited to bring the Laguna Burger to Rio Rancho and become part of one of New Mexico's fastest growing communities," Jorge Brasil, managing partner of Fuego Enterprises, said in the news release. "We look forward to partnering with our friends at Latitudes to create a one-stop spot for lunch or dinner, gas or groceries."

The restaurant is best known for its Laguna Burger. It features a half pound of seasoned Certified Angus Beef on a locally baked bun with farm-fresh lettuce, tomato, onions and New Mexico Certified Chile.

This will be the fifth Laguna Burger location since the concept was introduced in the Pueblo of Laguna in 2007.

"We've been keeping our eyes set for a potential location over the last year or so and this one came to our attention," said Skip Sayre, consultant for Laguna Development Corp. "Rio Rancho is one of the fastest growing areas in the metro. It also puts us on the West Side of the river, which right now, our lone Albuquerque location is on 12th Street. It's good geographically. We're excited."

The four current Laguna Burger locations include the 12th Street restaurant, across from the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center; a restaurant inside Route 66 Casino Hotel; and two locations at the Route 66 Pit Stops off Interstate 40 at exits 140 and 114.

Laguna Burger is also featured inside University Arena, also known as The Pit, during University of New Mexico basketball games and special events. The Laguna Food Truck can be found weekly at a variety of locations. More information is available at thelagunaburger.com.

"After years of building a reputation for quality, service, and value we are excited to become members of the Rio Rancho business community," Maxine Velasquez, Laguna Development Corp. president and CEO, said in the news release. "We look forward to ongoing expansion of the Laguna Burger brand beyond the Pueblo of Laguna in carefully selected, exclusive locations of New Mexico and the Southwest."