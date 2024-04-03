LaGrange County Community Foundation accepting Heart of Gold Award nominations

Apr. 2—LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its 15th annual Heart of Gold Award, an honor given to a LaGrange County individual making a difference through volunteering.

The Heart of Gold Award honors LaGrange County residents who embrace a volunteer spirit, serve others and work to create positive change. Nominations are sought for individuals who recognize needs and fulfill them; share time and energy for the sake of others; render a service which changes lives; work to create positive change; and inspire others to volunteer. Any person, regardless of age, who enhances the quality of life of others is eligible for nomination.

Nominations for the 2024 Heart of Gold Award will be accepted until May 1. A review committee of the Community Foundation Board of Directors will select the recipient from submitted nominations.

Previous Heart of Gold recipients are Amy Whited, 2023; Allisa Brown, 2022; Shanon Staton and Dean Domer, 2021; Erica Cook, 2020; Richard Yoder, 2019; Larry Strayer, 2018; Kevin Lambright, 2017; Steve Sherck, 2016; Sue Keenan, 2015; Jack Miller, 2014; Randy Packer, 2013; Colton Strawser, 2012; Rhonda Bartlett, 2011; and Dave Clark, 2010.

All nominees will be recognized at the LaGrange County Community Foundation's Annual Celebration of Philanthropy on June 13 at the Farmstead Inn & Conference Center. The recipient will be announced at the event.

Each Heart of Gold nominee will receive the opportunity to direct a $500 grant to the LaGrange County nonprofit of their choice from an approved list provided by the LaGrange County Community Foundation. The 2024 Heart of Gold Award recipient also will have the opportunity to direct a $1,000 grant to a LaGrange County nonprofit of choice.

To make a nomination, visit www.lccf.net/heart-of-gold-award.