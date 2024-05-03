Lago Vista council sets hearing to talk possible mayor dismissal, city manager employee complaint

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — All eyes are on the mayor and city manager of Lago Vista after both were part of the agenda items at Thursday’s city council meeting.

One of the agenda items was regarding a formal complaint against Mayor Kevin Sullivan and the other a complaint about City Manager Tracie Hlavinka from an employee.

In the city manager’s complaint, the council will have a third party investigate the employee complaint and the city manager’s response.

Not a lot of details were shared during the council meeting. However, the agenda item specifically talked about deliberation regarding evaluation, duties or discipline of a public office.

For the mayor, the council did vote to hold a hearing on Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m., to discuss and decide if Mayor Sullivan should be dismissed.

There were five council members that voted to move forward with the hearing with one voting against.

“The basis for that is whether the complaint alleges an action as grounds for dismissal,” said Lago Vista City Council Member Paul Prince during the meeting. “I believe the complaint does allege an action for grounds of dismissal.”

KXAN did reach out to the city communications director for comment from both the city manager and mayor, but did not hear back. We will update this if a statement is received.

