Lafourche Parish house fire leaves woman dead

LAROSE, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal are investigating a fire that left a woman dead in Larose on Monday, May 13.

Fire marshal’s office officials said Lafourche Fire District #3 responded to the call of a house fire in the 400 block of West 23rd Street around 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters said they found three people outside the home, who told them a woman had gone back inside.

According to the fire marshal’s office, “the body of that woman was later found in the remains of the home.”

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information has not been released.

