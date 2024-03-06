Laflin woman seeking to withdraw no contest plea in Harveys Lake stabbing

Mar. 5—WILKES-BARRE — A Laflin woman sentenced in 2022 to restrictive probation with a year on house arrest on allegations she stabbed an ex-boyfriend in the neck is seeking to withdraw her no-contest plea to a felony aggravated assault charge.

A Luzerne County prosecutor called it "buyer's remorse."

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 23, of Peachwood Drive, testified during a Post Conviction Relief hearing Tuesday before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas she wants a jury trial and claimed she was pressured into signing the no-contest plea agreement by her trial lawyer, Ruth K. Lenahan.

State police at Wilkes-Barre initially charged Sobejano with two counts of aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed Samuel Parente in the neck with a paring knife inside a boat house at Harveys Lake on June 15, 2020, according to court records.

Sobejano, at the time a student at the University of Pennsylvania majoring in neuroscience, had Parente do jumping jacks before she allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

Parente reportedly was ending the relationship with Sobejano who claimed she was pregnant with his child in order for the relationship to continue. The pregnancy was false, state police said.

Sobejano claimed she was attacked by Parente. During Tuesday's hearing, Sobejano said she later learned a firearm may have been in the boathouse due to seeing a picture of a handgun.

In her PCRA petition, filed by her appellate attorney, Zak T. Goldstein of Philadelphia, and in her testimony, Sobejano claimed she retained Attorney Mark Mack of the Mack Law Firm prior to being criminally charged in March 2021.

Sobejano said she began meeting with associate lawyers within the Mack Law Firm and felt she was not being properly represented.

Sobejano then hired Attorney Lenahan, who represented her for nearly a year.

When Sobejano's case was called for trial on April 18, 2022, she had re-retained the Mack Law Firm as she testified Tuesday she believed Lenahan was unprepared.

Lupas, who was the trial judge, denied to continue Sobejano's trial.

Sobejano testified during the PCRA hearing she was "stuck between a rock and a hard place" when she agreed to enter a no-contest plea to an aggravated assault charge with prosecutors. She claimed her lawyers never fully explained the no-contest plea agreement and did not understand a felony aggravated assault offense was involved in the no-contest plea agreement.

Lupas sentenced her to 40 months in the county's Intermediate Punishment Program with the first year on house arrest.

Court records say Sobejano listed two addresses, her Laflin address and an address in Philadelphia County where she attended the Ivy League school, after being sentenced.

Only Philadelphia County does not accept transfers of defendants sentenced to house arrest.

Sobejano said she left the University of Pennsylvania and is currently attending a community college.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin, who prosecuted the case, called Sobejano's attempt at withdrawing her no-contest plea agreement "buyer's remorse" as she experienced repercussions in her life after the no-contest plea was accepted and after she was sentenced.

Sobejano said she initially wanted a jury trial but was pressured into the no-contest agreement.

Lupas allowed McLaughlin and Goldstein to file legal briefs before making a ruling on Sobejano's PCRA petition.