Lafayette sports bar owner fears detour routes could negatively affect business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Drivers will be taking detour routes starting June 13, as the bridge on the 4800 block of West Congress, west of the intersection with the Rue Du Belier, will be going through repairs for two to three months.

“It’s a substantial repair. They’re repairing the pilings that go into the ground to support the bridge, the substructure, and as well as the approaches to the bridge,” Warren Abadie, interim director of Public Works, said.

Abadie said the detour route is Le Violin along to Dulles and recommended the public use that route. There’s a new roundabout that is installed at Dulles and Rue Du Belier which can handle the traffic. He added they will be monitoring the signal timing at Congress then to Rue Du Belier to adjust for the changing traffic patterns.

“We expect the project to take two to three months and so sometime, mid-September would be our current estimate,” Abadie said. “Obviously, if we can expedite the construction to get it up and faster, that’s what we want to do. Infrastructure maintenance is always fun, right? We relied on their infrastructure. We have a lot of bridges in this parish and we’re doing our best to keep them maintained and open.”

Shannon Melancon is the owner of Shannon’s on Congress, a local sports bar that has been in business for 25 years, and fears his business will decline.

“It’s detours in between me,” Melancon said. “I’m stuck right in the middle. So I mean it’s definitely going to be devastating for me.”

Melancon told News 10 his job is his main source of income. He receives 50 to 100 customers per day, and that might change with the detour routes.

“If anybody coming in from Lafayette they’re being detoured away from my bar and also anybody coming from Scott is being detoured away from my place,” he said.

Another concern is for his six workers.

“They don’t even get paid an hourly salary,” Melancon said. “They work strictly on tips. So, I mean, if the customers aren’t here, I mean, they aren’t getting paid.”

Melancon said he supports the repairs needed for the bridge, but hopes Lafayette Consolidated Government can help him through compensation not only for himself but also his employees.

