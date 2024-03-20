Lafayette Sheriff investigates officer-involved shooting that left one man dead

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a Lafayette Police officer that left one man dead.

The Lafayette Police Department arrived about 11:41 p.m. March 19 at an apartment complex in the 900 block of South College Road for a domestic violence in progress call, a news release said. Officers learned the suspect was still on scene. As officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect tried to flee the area in the vehicle. The suspect's vehicle hit a police car and narrowly missed hitting two officers.

The suspect left the scene, and officers began to canvass the area, the release said. A short time later, officers located the suspect in the 200 block of Irene Circle.

Officer Involved Shooting in Lafayette, La

The suspect attempted to run over officers, ultimately striking several police cars, which pinned a Lafayette Police canine between two vehicles, and damaging resident’s property, the release said. The suspect presented deadly force, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting. As a result of this shooting, one person is deceased.

No officers were injured as a result of this incident.

