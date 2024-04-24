Lafayette School Corp. appoints former board member Steve Bultinck to vacant board seat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette school board appointed Steve Bultinck to fill the vacant seat left by former board member Allison McKay, who resigned in early April after moving outside of the school district.

Bultinck previously served on the board for more than 14 years up until 2022 after losing his seat to current board member Chuck Hockema. School board members interviewed Bultinck for the vacant seat during the a special meeting on April 17.

The board ultimately chose Bultinck, according to a news release, based on his previous experience.

An active volunteer, Bultinck has worked with Lafayette Adult Resource Academy, the Tippecanoe County Public Library, the Christmas Day Committee, and Friends of Downtown, where he is a co-founder of Mosey Down Main Street, the release said.

Lafayette School Corporation school board member David R. Moulton (District I) hands Stephen J. Bultinck (District VII) a plaque in thanks for his years of service to the district, on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Lafayette, Ind.

During his interview with the board, Butlinck said he is a firm believer that the school district should provide as many educational opportunities as possible while recruiting and retaining the best educators. By doing so, Bultinck explained, the district will set up its students to become better, stronger community members.

"I know from my perspective, I'm very active on multiple things in the community, and the one thing that's missing is the younger generation," Bultinck said. "I feel part of getting the kids to the point where they are well-rounded in the best educational opportunities."

School board President Bob Stwalley said Bultinck's return to the board brings a wide range of experience and practical knowledge that will be invaluable to the organization.

"Steve is an incredible voice for our community in so many wonderful ways," Stwalley said. "It will be a pleasure to work with him again for the benefit of our community's school children.”

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. She can be reached by email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Steve Bultinck appointed to vacant Lafayette School Corp. board seat