Lafayette Police investigate death of a pedestrian struck by vehicle on Evangeline Thruway

A Lafayette man died after being hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of SW Evangeline Thruway, according to a Lafayette Police Department news release.

Lafayette Police responded at 12:50 a.m. Friday to a pedestrian-involved motor-vehicle accident, the release said. Officers found the pedestrian dead as a result of the accident upon their arrival.

The victim was identified as Anthony Derouen, 63, of Lafayette, according to authorities.

The preliminary investigation indicated a vehicle was southbound in the 1400 block of SW Evangeline Thruway in the outside lane, the release said. For unknown reasons, Derouen was walking in the middle of the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Acadian Ambulance pronounced Derouen dead on the scene.

The driver was transported to the Lafayette Police Department, where she provided a voluntary breath sample of 0.000g%BAC.

This crash is still under investigation with the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lafayette Police investigate fatal accident on Evangeline Thruway