Lafayette Parish School System announces new principals for three elementary schools

The Lafayette Parish School System announced new principal appointments at three elementary schools in the district.

LPSS Announces New Principal Appointment, Elizabeth Sinegal

Elizabeth Sinegal brings 13 years of experience in education to her new role as principal of Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School. During her tenure, Sinegal was honored as the 2019 Teacher of the Year, named Region 4 LACUE Leader of the Year and the Kiwanis Club Elementary Principal of the Year.

“Liz Sinegal is a leader that brings passion to our Carencro community. She will no doubt have an open door policy involving all,” Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. said in a news release.

Sinegal taught third grade at Ross Elementary in Acadia Parish, and was assistant principal at Herod Elementary School in Vermilion Parish. She most recently served as assistant principal at Katharine Drexel Elementary School in Broussard. She began her teaching career after earning her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and her master’s degree in Educational Leadership from McNeese State University.

LPSS Announces New Principal Appointment, Tracy Sanders

Tracy Sanders, the new principal at Broadmoor Elementary School, embarked on a career in education in 2006, after earning a bachelor of arts in Elementary Education, and completing her masters of education in Educational Leadership in 2019.

Early in her career, Sanders was recognized for her exemplary teaching, being honored as Teacher of the Year for the 2008-2009 academic year, her strategies for enhancing students' reading performance placed her on the Accelerated Reader Nation Honor Roll registry in consecutive years, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

“Tracy Sanders is the right fit for our Broadmoor community," Touchet said. "She will engage the community and create a culture of excellence moving forward.”

She transitioned to an instructional leader in 2020, then to assistant principal at Ernest Gallet Elementary, before her recent appointment as the acting principal at Broadmoor Elementary.

LPSS Announces New Principal Appointment, Catherine Bricelj

Catherine Bricelj, originally from Belgium, is taking the role of principal at Prairie Elementary School. She is a graduate of Université Mons-Hainaut, where she obtained her master’s degree in the Science of Education. With more than 23 years of experience in the field, she began her career as a French Language teacher in Ruston.

In 2014, she transitioned into a leadership role at Audubon Charter School in New Orleans. In 2017, Bricelj assumed the role of principal at Myrtle Place Elementary in Lafayette. Under her leadership, Myrtle Place Elementary received the 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence award, recognizing outstanding academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups over a five-year period. Myrtle Place's school performance score surged from 87.1 in 2019 to 108.1 in 2023.

“Catherine Bricelj brings proven leadership to the Prairie community. Her commitment to educationalgrowth is evident from her past principal tenure,” Touchet said.

Bricelj’s accomplishments have garnered national recognition, including the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership from the U.S. Department of Education in 2022. Additionally, she was appointed Chevalier de l'Ordre des Palmes Académiques in April 2024, a prestigious French distinction symbolizing excellence and scholarship in education and culture.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LPSS announces new principal appointments for three elementary schools