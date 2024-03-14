Lafayette Parish hit-and-run leaves one dead, one in critical condition
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Carencro resident was killed in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning.
According to State Police, Troop I was notified of a hit-and-run crash around 3 a.m. Thursday morning on Duhon Road near Breaux Road in Lafayette Parish. The initial investigation showed that two people were walking near the eastbound lane of Duhon Road. A vehicle also heading east hit both pedestrians and then fled the scene. Both pedestrians were wearing dark clothing.
Alicia K. Prudhomme, 43 of Carencro, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The other pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.
Troopers were able to find and secure a vehicle of interest and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab will process it for evidence.
This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
