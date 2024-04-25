Lafayette man charged with attempted rape for April 17 sexual assault

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Levi Josamason Foster told investigators he decided to perform a sex act on a woman whom he was talking to on April 17, so he opened her car door and tried to pull off her pants, according to prosecutors.

The woman fought back, and her assailant walked away, according to a witness and prosecutors.

Foster, 38, of the 1000 block of North Seventh Street in Lafayette, admitted to talking with the woman about 5:30 p.m. April as she sat in her car outside a business on Union Street, according to prosecutors. He said he decided to perform a sex act on the woman, which is when he opened her car door and assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors charged Foster on Wednesday with attempted rape, attempted sexual battery and battery. Because of Foster's prior convictions for thefts, robbery and battery, prosecutors also filed a sentence-enhancing charge of being a habitual offender.

Police arrested Foster on April 18, and he remains incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond.

