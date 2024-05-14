Lafayette man arrested in connection with April 30 stabbing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing of a family member, authorities said.

Terrence Fernell Sr., 41, of Lafayette is charged with attempted first-degree murder after an incident in Lafayette April 30.

Lafayette Police said officers responded to a reported stabbing at around 10:20 a.m. April 30 in the 600 block of Sunset Street. Officers found one victim with a laceration to the abdomen. The victim was able to identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed him.

Officers were told at the scene that Fernell arrived at the residence and engaged in a verbal altercation with another family member that turned physical. When the victim tried to stop Fernell from striking the other family member, Fernell grabbed a knife from the kitchen, stabbed the victim and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

An arrest warrant was issued for Fernell, who was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Monday. Bond details were not released.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.