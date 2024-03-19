Lafayette library board of control amend display policy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Public Library Board of Control meeting was held tonight to consider banning displays of books and other materials deemed controversial.

Instead of deciding on whether to ban displays in libraries or not, tonight’s board meeting ended in a six to one vote of the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control deciding to amend a policy on what would be displayed.

Members of the community who both support and oppose the ban of book displays in libraries, filled the meeting tonight.

Back in May 2021, then board director Danny Gillane banned library displays of books, films or anything considered controversial. It prohibited libraries from having displays during pride and black history month, as well as banning the displays of cultural communities being featured.

Libraries weren’t allowed to display anything that included political and social ideas until Sarah Monroe, appointed interim director since August of 2023, allowed libraries to have displays during black history month.

Since displays were allowed after almost two years of being banned, the control board gathered to vote to amend the policy to remove social or ideological topics before they opened the floor to the public.

Board member Allen Moore said he felt the display policy was too vague and the library should stay away from political issues.

“I believe that the library should be a place devoid of political agenda. We talk about social and ideological topics and other topics considered to be controversial or potentially controversial. I feel like that’s a very vague and ambiguous,” said Moore.

