Lafayette jury finds Joshua Willis guilty for 2016 murder

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– A Lafayette jury has reached a decision in the Joshua Willis murder trial. Willis was the second suspect on trial for 2016 murder of Ashley Metz and Brouklynn Hill.

The last day in the Joshua Willis murder trial ended with a district court jury finding Willis guilty for the first-degree murder of Ashley Metz and the second-degree murder of Brouklynn Hill. The decision came after a morning of closing arguments where prosecutors went over evidence and testimonies against Willis while the defense cautioned jurors to carefully review everything presented that would support why Willis should not be convicted.

After hours of deliberating, the jury found Willis guilty on all charges. Willis will serve life in prison without parole. Additional charges Willis faced were armed robbery, aggravated arson, and second-degree kidnapping.

News 10 spoke with Carla Dean, the mother of Ashley Metz, who said this is the best news she could have received.

“This makes me feel so good,” Dean said. “I’ve waited eight long years, and when I heard guilty on both charges that was the best Mother’s Day present I could ever have.”

Again, Willis is just one of the suspects on trial as the other suspect, Joseph Sylvester is serving 50 years as a plea agreement for testifying against Willis.

