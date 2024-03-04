Lafayette fentanyl walk remembers those who lost their lives to drug overdose, addiction

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Families of loved ones who lost their lives to drug overdoses gathered at Girard Park Sunday to raise awareness for the ongoing drug epidemic in Louisiana.

At the event, everyone was able to participate in a walk, carrying signs of those who are not longer here. Lily Harvey, the director of Millie Mattered Advocacy, said her own loss encouraged her to help others.

“I was alone when I first lost my daughter because I didn’t know anyone else had lost their kid to overdose, so I wanted to get involved. There was nothing, so I had to do it.”

Millie Harvey died in 2017 of a fentanyl drug overdose in Alexandria City Park.

“When you get young people out here you get parents out here that had no idea how fentanyl is on the internet, how fentanyl is on the street,” Lily Harvey said.

Leanne Landry said her entire family has dealt with addiction, and sadly, a drug overdose is what took her son, Everett’s, life.

“I took steps in my life to change things so that my son can have a better life, and unfortunately addiction and overdose is what took his life,” Landry said.

Landry said she wants people who are struggling with addiction to reach out to the Millie Mattered organization.

“The more people who know about it and can come out and support and get the voices to the legislature, I think that’s important,” Landry said.

The Millie Mattered Advocacy will head to the Louisiana Capitol on April 27th where they will continue their fight for change in the community.

