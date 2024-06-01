Lafayette County searching for rape suspect

OXFORD – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find a suspect in a recent rape investigation.

Investigators looking into the Thursday May 30 assault issued an arrest warrant for Cory Lemond Smith, 47, of Oxford. He is described as an African American male with brown eyes, short black hair, approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds.

The Lafayette Oxford/University Crime Stoppers organization has offered a reward of $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Cory Lemond Smith.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799 or the sheriff’s office at 662-234-6421.