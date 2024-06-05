Lafayette County Courthouse renovations ahead of schedule

TUPELO — After nearly a year of renovations, work on Lafayette County Courthouse’s rejuvenation is nearly complete.

Built in 1872 after the original structure burned down during the Civil War, the Lafayette County Courthouse, found on the Square in downtown Oxford, has a rich history in the community and Mississippi as a whole. The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved renovations last summer, about 15 years after its last renovation.

“It is the center of Oxford, and it needed some improvements made to it,” Lafayette County Circuit Clerk Jeff Busby said. “I see (the courthouse) on a daily basis. There’s so much improvement. For moral and everything, it is brighter days ahead.”

The renovations have been extensive. They include a new fire suppressant system, technology upgrades for the courtroom and multiple upgrades to help with ventilation, drainage and insulation, as well as cosmetic updates, such as interior and exterior paint and new carpet.

According to Director of Development Services Joel Hollowell, the project, with a price tag of about $2.2 million, is ahead of schedule and should be complete sometime this month. The project also received grant funding from Community Heritage Preservation Grant and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The new fire suppression system, Hollowell said, is a critical addition. He called the over 150-year-old building a “tinder box.”

Most of the building’s issues, Hollowell said, have stemmed from moisture. Ventilation directed exhaust into the attic in the previous building layout, which caused mold and mildew to grow. The upgrades, he said, direct all ventilation outside of the building now.

Moisture inside the building wasn’t the only issue. As part of the upgrades, the county has also enlarged downspouts for the gutters, which Hollowell said were previously too small and caused backed up drainage.

As part of the repairs, the building’s facias and soffits also were repaired, having decayed with water and age. Hollowell noted the soffits also received ventilation upgrades. The windows have been repaired and overlaid with laminated storm windows to protect them. These new windows will both help prevent storm damage and retain insulation.

Busby pointed to extensive courtroom updates, including a new sound system, benches and carpet. He said his staff and the judges are extremely excited to see the project come together.

“I think the board of supervisors want to preserve and keep our building up,” Busby said. “We were very much outdated. Our supervisors were very proactive. They haven’t cut any corners in giving us exactly what we needed.”