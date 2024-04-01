Lafayette-based ASAP food delivery service, formerly known as Waitr, ceases operations

ASAP, the company formerly known as Waitr, has ceased operations, according to a message posted to the company's website.

The post read that after 15 years of dedicated service, the decision has been made to close the delivery and carryout business

"We've made the tough decision to cease operations," the post read, "We write to you today filled with gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty throughout our journey."

According to a WARN notice filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the food delivery company laid off more than 50 people from its downtown Lafayette office in January of 2023.

The layoffs came after ASAP reported a loss of $73.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr recorded an $8 million profit in the second quarter of 2020, the company announced.

In the third quarter, the company's revenue was about $25.1 million – a decline of 42.2% from $43.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. In a news release, the company said the drop in revenue came from fewer orders as a result of the “highly competitive environment of the delivery business.”

The company was founded in Lake Charles in 2013 as Waitr, and was moved to Lafayette with official headquarters downtown.

The official transition from Waitr to ASAP begin in 2022, to better represent its goal to serve as a delivery service for more than just food. Among other financial problems, the company's rebrand also came as a result of a legal settlement announced in August 2021.

Waitr settled with the California-based Waiter.com, which offers a similar service in several markets in the Western U.S. Waitr and agreed to pay Waiter.com $4.7 million as part of the settlement.

As the business announced it's closing, the website read, "Goodbye for now."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: ASAP food delivery, formerly Waitr, shuts down, website reports