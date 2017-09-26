Lady Amelia Windsor dares to bare in see-through Dior gown at Paris Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Windsor is continuing her fashion month domination in Paris.

The 22-year-old -- dubbed "the most beautiful royal" by British magazine Tatler -- dazzled in a Dior see-through, polka dot-patterned dress with her undergarments visible underneath on Tuesday.

The blonde beauty accessorized her look with multiple rings adorning her fingers, a simple black clutch and a choker around her neck. A pair of black biker boots gave her feminine outfit the high-fashion edge it needed. She kept her long tresses in a tight low bun while keeping her makeup simple, with only a hint of gloss on her plump lips.

Lady Amelia's outfit is the latest in a string of skin-baring looks -- she was recently spotted at the Tommy Hilfiger show and a Miu Miu party during London Fashion Week in an outfit that put her toned tummy on display.

After making the rounds in London, Windsor traveled to Milan where she walked the runway for famous Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana.

The former Edinburgh University student donned a ruffled polka dot gown as she walked down the catwalk. The young royal, who is 36th in line to the British throne, was picked to star in the brand's fashion campaign last year. She also walked for D&B for Milan Fashion Week back in February.

