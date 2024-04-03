Ladera project wins big in Timnath election, incumbent Town Council member loses seat

Timnath voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a measure that would have restricted annexation of land containing active mining permits, voted off an incumbent Timnath Town Council member and elected a new mayor and two new council members.

All of Timnath's council members are elected at large, so the top two vote-getters fill the two open seats.

The 1,573 to 409 vote against Ballot Question 1A clears the last known hurdle for Connell LLC to go forward with its 240-acre Ladera development east of Interstate 25. About 158 acres of the overall site are part of Connell Resources' mining permit issued in 1999 and amended in 2003 by Larimer County and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.

Town Council annexed the final piece of the property in February.

About 30% of Timnath's 6,500 registered voters cast ballots. "The Ladera team is thrilled that Timnath residents made their voices heard and 80% voted 'no' ... eliminating roadblocks that would stall the future growth of a solid tax base for the town," a Ladera spokesperson said. "The election brought many residents together to stand up for what they want to have in their community."

The petition committee — Matthew Wasserman, Harry Deveraux, Dan Ethridge, Irvan Christy Jr. and Christine Landon — filed the petition fearing that annexing the site might mean the town would be responsible for the cleanup if Connell failed to follow through on its commitment.

The state approved Connell's reclamation plan in 2001 and holds a $532,504 reclamation bond to ensure the site is reclaimed to the approved post-mine land use. Connell intends to complete the reclamation of the mining permit area in phases and have them released from the mining permit.

Since reclamation plans have changed since 2001 and now include a mixed-use development, Connell will have to file an amendment to its permit that must be reviewed and approved by the state. Connell has completed several revisions to its mining permit since it was originally issued, including the current reclamation plan, according to the company.

New mayor, new council

Council member Robert Axmacher, running unopposed, will be Timnath's new mayor with 1,644 votes. Jeramie Holt, a member of the Timnath Planning Commission, and William Jenkins, founder of Guide Our Growth, were the top vote-getters for the two open seats with 1,221 and 1,173 votes respectively.

Incumbent Lisa Laake was third with 1,119 votes. "Sometimes people want something different and want a change," Laake said Tuesday night after unofficial results were announced. "Maybe it could have been that. People want some new blood on council."

Timnath has four council members and mayor. Mayor pro-tem Brett Hansen and Mayor Mark Soukup did not seek reelection.

Laake may not be done yet, however. With Axmacher's win, his council seat becomes vacant and it's up to Town Council to appoint someone to fill the remaining two years of his term. Oftentimes, it is a candidate who recently lost an election.

Axmacher said Laake would be a strong candidate to fill the vacancy. "She has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the town and although she was the third-place vote getter, the results were very close. While the entire council is responsible for appointing that vacancy, I believe she would be an excellent appointment."

Laake said she would take direction from the new council if they want her to continue to serve. She was initially appointed to council to fill a vacant term before being elected to a full term four years ago. "With two new council members, I would probably wait to see what they say and see if they approach me," she said.

Holt said Tuesday his first priority will be working with Poudre School District "to have a voice to keep Timnath kids in Timnath schools."

The district has been discussing school consolidations and closings to address expected budget cuts connected to declining enrollment. Draft scenarios presented to the PSD Board of Education in March include shifting school boundaries for the district’s three elementary schools east of Interstate 25 — Bamford, Bethke and Timnath — to better balance enrollment, and one scenario suggests converting Timnath Middle-High School into a high school only, sending middle school students to Preston, Boltz and Lesher middle schools.

With 1A decided, Holt said council can concentrate on "making sure we get the right amenities and get Ladera built the right way and get the mine out of here."

Jenkins, co-founder and member of Guide Our Growth, which successfully challenged the Ladera subdivision's proposed Topgolf entertainment venue, said it's also time to move on from 1A. He gave up his position with Guide Our Growth to run for office.

"As a collective group ... I'm hoping we can get an economic development director in next budget cycle. I think more engagement from citizens is important and was a common theme" among all candidates, he said.

Axmacher, who works as chief deputy district attorney in the 8th Judicial District, which covers Larimer and Jackson counties, said he was looking forward "to collaborating with the new council and staff as we continue to grow in a thoughtful and transparent manner."

He said he was pleased to see the town "speak with a unified voice" opposing 1A "and I look forward to moving past the questions associated with that property."

The mayor and new council members will be sworn in April 23.

