Lackawanna County schools receive $1.5 million in safety grants

Lackawanna County schools plan to make their buildings safer and address students’ needs with grants aimed at school safety.

Area lawmakers announced 10 public and nonpublic schools received a combined $1.46 million in competitive school safety and security grants, which were given out by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

School leaders said they plan to use the funds to install additional security cameras, emergency signs and upgrade existing equipment, and are happy to receive the grant.

“I am thrilled that we received the grant. It was wonderful news,” said Scranton School District Superintendent Erin Keating, Ed.D., whose district got $450,000. “It lets us take another step in securing our buildings.”

For officials in the Old Forge School District, which received nearly $200,000, that means installing a more up-to-date security camera system. Acting Superintendent Christopher Gatto, Ed.D., said the current one can only be accessed through a DVR. Officials plan to put out proposals for one that is cloud based and can be accessed by computer or smartphone and install it during the summer.

“It’s a lot more user friendly and makes it easier for us to investigate issues that come up during the day or after school hours on the campus,” Gatto said.

Ann D’Arienzo, principal of Our Lady of Peace School, said part of the $75,000 the school in Clarks Green received will be used to install new doors that require keycard access, while the signage they will install allows first responders to easily locate a place in the building.

Similarly, the nearly $306,000 awarded to the Riverside School District will go toward replacing outdated equipment with state-of-the-art technology, Superintendent Paul Brennan said.

Lakeland School District Superintendent Marc Wyandt, Ed.D., said the $113,000 the district received will go toward putting in new bollards around playgrounds, emergency lighting and one way viewing window coverings throughout the district.

“This will allow us to have a significant, positive impact on the safety and security of our students, staff and everyone who utilizes our facilities and grounds,” he said.

Officials at NativityMiguel School of Scranton plan to use the $75,000 they received to hire a full-time school counselor who will work with students, establish a Student Assistance Program and help to conduct a Student Assistance and Behavioral Health Support Assessment, which allows officials to better support the school’s 69 students.

“This initiative aims to create a nurturing and supportive environment, positively impacting the overall well-being and academic success of our students at the NativityMiguel School of Scranton, our graduates, and ultimately our community,” President Ron Prislupski said.

Scranton Preparatory School President Rev. AJ Rizzo, S.J., said he was thankful the school received a $75,000 grant.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the state that will enable us to update our security policies and personnel,” he said.

The grants awarded locally were part of $155 million in federal and state school safety funding approved by the School Safety and Security Committee, part of the Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The amounts for each school and school district breaks down as follows:

Old Forge School District: $197,967.

Riverside School District: $305,849.

Scranton School District: $450,000.

Lakeland School District: $113,000.

Discovery Montessori, Scranton: $75,000.

La Salle Academy, Jessup: $25,000.

NativityMiguel School of Scranton: $75,000.

Our Lady of Peace School, Clarks Green: $75,000.

Scranton Preparatory School: $75,000.

Summit Christian Academy, South Abington Twp.: $69,000.