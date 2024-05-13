Lackawanna County murder case entering second week

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high-profile murder case in Lackawanna County is about to enter its second week.

38-year-old Justin Schuback is accused of robbing and killing Robert Baron of Old Forge in 2017.

On Friday, prosecutors presented testimony and evidence to place the defendant at the scene of the crime, Ghigiarelli’s restaurant which Baron owned, as well as a wooded area near Pagnotti Park in Old Forge where Baron’s remains were found last year.

The prosecution will resume building its case Monday morning.

