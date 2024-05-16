Lackawanna County DA speaks on guilty verdict

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Before the guilty verdict was handed down, seven years of investigating went into the Justin Schubach case.

28/22 News sat down exclusively with the Lackawanna County District Attorney who says a lot of work from several agencies led to Wednesday’s verdict.

Powell took over the case in 2018 when there were still no remains or mention of a suspect.

Old Forge community reacts to guilty verdict

Usually cases do not get better over time. An unsolved murder typically gets harder and harder to prosecute over time because evidence fades memories are not as sharp. We worked diligently to review the whole investigation. We had some suggestions what to redo some of that, determined to be fruitful and some of it did not. We chased a lot of wild goose chases, went down sewer drains, knocked on doors, inspected attics, all of which were false leads. We weren’t gonna give up trying to find Mr. Baron. Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell

Powell went on to say that other individuals were looked at as suspects, including Baron’s son. However, he was ruled out as a suspect and the case is closed.

