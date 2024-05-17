Lackawanna County beer distributor changing hands after 7 decades

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family-owned and operated business for over seventy years in Lackawanna County will soon change hands. The owners of Pioneer Beer Distributor in Scranton are calling it quits.

28/22 News Reporter Jason Livecchi spoke with the owner as well as customers who say they will be missed.

“I have known these guys my whole life,” said Scranton resident Emily Schick.

Pioneer Beer Distributor in the Green Ridge section of Scranton opened their doors in the nineteen fifties.

The business was started by Micheal Brunetti who ran the establishment until the 90s before his sons took over.

“We are retiring soon we’ve been here for 71 years. My father started the business in 1953 when he was 24 years of age,” said Pioneer Beer Distributor Owner Vince Brunetti.

One owner says they were the first drive-through beer distributor in the area. He also shared it was a joy to serve customers, because everyone who came in was happy to be there and he will miss that the most.

“Today I feel good, it’s sad it’s bittersweet there’s a lot of emotions and you, we have been in the community for all these years and it’s sad leaving,” Brunetti said.

Customers who have been coming here for decades are happy for the owners but sad that they’re not going to be here anymore.

“Gonna be sad to see him leave they were always great guys every time I drove through,” said Cody Kendig of Scranton.

“I’m happy for them. I’m happy but I wish it wasn’t so because I grew up with them. They raised me,” said Scranton resident Emily Schick.

The sale of the shop will happen within a few weeks and the owners are looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.

“What are you gonna do when you retire? Take it easy for a little while and pursue some antiquing,” Brunetti explained.

Nick Patel, owner of Beer Haven Distributor, who has locations throughout northeastern Pennsylvania is purchasing Pioneer.

