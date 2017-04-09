Lack of Awareness Of “Teachers as the Cause of Non-Attendance” ― Considered from the Gap between School Survey and Student Survey

Ryo Uchida | Ph.D, Nagoya University

Non-attendance caused by relationship with teachers – There is a 16 times difference in the responses by schools and students

Cause of non-attendance; No survey conducted to the student him/herself？！

It will be the 50th year for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) to disclose the “Survey on Problems Related to Student Guidance, Such as Problematic Behaviors of School Children and Students” in which the current state of bullying, violence, non-attendance, suicides, etc. is summarized. The results are usually announced in the fall of each year and the results for FY2015 should be announced soon.

Webpage on “Survey on Problems Related to Student Guidance, Such as Problematic Behaviors of School Children and Students”



This survey originally started as a survey on “non-attendance” in FY1966 (in those days it was called “school phobia”). “Non-attendance” is a state in which the student is absent from school or cannot attend school for more than 30 days a year, for reasons other than sickness and economic circumstances. In elementary schools and junior high schools in Japan, approximately 120 thousand children are in a state of non-attendance. In Japan, “non-attendance” is one of the largest educational issues along with “bullying”.

There is one thing that concerns me in this survey on “non-attendance” which has been conducted for such a long time. In addition to basic figures such as the number of non-attending school children/students by elementary/junior high schools and by public/private schools and by grade, the survey makes in-depth analysis on the actual situations, such as reason why each of the school children/students became unable to attend schools and why they continue not to attend.

However, when I asked the persons who have the experience of not being able to attend schools, they answered that they have “never been asked the reason for not attending school for a survey.” No surveys are made, yet the figures are disclosed. How is this possible? And how much of the disclosed figure is consistent with the awareness of the persons who have not been able to attend schools?

Discomfort felt by those who were unable to attend schools

To start with some of the conclusions first, ” Survey on Problems Related to Student Guidance, Such as Problematic Behaviors of School Children and Students” is answered by schools. Therefore, the causes of non-attendance listed there are those that were merely judged by the schools and there is a possibility that they do not coincide with the feelings of the students.

The reason why I became interested in this was triggered by the questions raised by Mr. Shikou Ishii (editor of “Futoko Shimbun (Non-Attendance Newspaper)”) who himself was unable to attend school. “Futoko Shimbun” is a newspaper published by an NPO that specially handles non-attendance and hikikomori (social recluse). Mr. Ishii says that he felt discomfort in the fact that, ” Survey on Problems Related to Student Guidance, Such as Problematic Behaviors of School Children and Students” was conducted and that the causes of non-attendance were discussed, without reflecting the views of the persons who were non-attending. He also questioned the especially low proportion of schools citing the relationship with teachers as the “cause of non-attendance”.