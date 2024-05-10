‘His lack of impulse control is remarkable’: Michael Cohen’s online antics worry prosecutors

TechCrunch

Electric vehicle demand might be softening, but investors appear to be excited about the U.S. debut of a Chinese luxury EV brand. Geely-owned Zeekr hit the New York Stock Exchange with a splash on Friday, making it the first major U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2021, following China’s effective ban on foreign IPOs. The company's stock price soared 38% in the first few minutes of trading, giving Zeekr a potential $7 billion valuation.