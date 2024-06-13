Lack of attorney delays sexual assault preliminary hearing

EAU CLAIRE — Difficulties in finding a defense attorney are delaying proceedings for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen in a porta-potty.

Ray Jackson, 36, was arrested last month after someone reported seeing him take a teenage girl into the porta-potty near the Forest Street Community Garden. Prosecutors have charged him with second degree sexual assault involving a child under 16 years of age, child enticement and kidnapping.

During a hearing the court was told the state public defender’s office is “working on appointing representation.” He remains in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Jackson asked for a reduction, but the court instructed him to file the request as a letter for consideration.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 25.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded after receiving the call from an observer and, when they went to the porta-potty, found it locked. Jackson opened the door when police knocked and said who they were, but tried to block the view inside.

Officers pushed the door open and found a girl behind Jackson. She said she had walked to pick up a phone charger at a store and Jackson started following her. After she sat down on a bench, Jackson followed suit and grabbed her wrist so she could not leave.

Jackson used his phone to request sex — he is hearing impaired — but was refused. He then began pulling her toward the porta-potty, where she said he sexually assaulted her.

Jackson is a registered sex offender, and was charged in 2009 with third degree sexual assault and aggravated battery with intent to inflict great bodily harm. He pleaded guilty to the first charge as part of a plea agreement.

The current charges are significantly more serious. Two of the three are Class C felonies, which carry sentences of up to 40 years in prison and fines that can reach $100,000. The third charge is a Class D felony, which carries a sentence of as much as 25 years in prison.

Jackson has not yet been arraigned, so he has not entered a plea in the current case.