Lacey police search for sledgehammer wielding hospital burglar

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Lacey police are looking for a man who they believe broke into multiple hospitals Monday morning with a sledgehammer.

Just after 2 a.m. Lacey police were called to South Sound Behavioral Hospital where a man used a sledgehammer to break into the lobby through the front windows.

He then smashed several doors inside the hospital and said he was “Just looking around.” He then ran away.

Then around 5:45 a.m. police were called to Providence Lacey Clinic where a similar burglary had occurred. Police believe the same man is responsible.

The man police are looking for is a white male in his 30s, about 5′9″ with a slender build. He has sandy-blonde hair and glasses. He was wearing a light blue ‘Amazon’ hoodie, black and white track pants and black and white shoes.