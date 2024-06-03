Lacey Police need help finding assault suspect

Lacey Police is asking residents to help identify a man suspected of assaulting the victim at a bus stop in Lacey.

According to police, the assault happened on Wednesday, May 29, at the bus stop at the 4700 block of Corporate Center Drive Southeast.

The suspect is described as male, between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-2, wearing dark-colored pants, a blue blazer, and brown shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (360) 704-2740 and reference case #2024-2758.