Lacey man pleads guilty to bias intimidation of Amazon delivery driver, faces prison

TOMS RIVER - A 64-year-old Lacey resident pleaded guilty Friday to bias intimidation for stopping an Amazon delivery man to ask him if he was aware he was in a “racist neighborhood,” said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

John Vincentini also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of possessing an assault firearm and possession of more than one ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, all before state Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer in Toms River.

The bias intimidation charge stemmed from an incident that ocurred on Sept. 5, 2022, while the weapons and drug charges were the result of incidents that occurred this past March, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Vincentini is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29, when prosecutors will ask the judge to incarcerate him for a term of five years with a requirement to serve 3½ years before he is eligible for parole. The weapons and drug charges would result in a sentence of five years and three years, respectively, but would all be served concurrently under the plea agreement, the statement said.

How the case started: Amazon driver’s life threatened after entering ‘racist’ neighborhood in Lacey

Almost two years ago, Vincentini was driving through Lacey when he decided to follow an Amazon delivery driver into a cul-de-sac as the driver was making deliveries, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Vincentini parked his vehicle in such a way as to block the Amazon driver’s vehicle in. He then confronted the delivery man, questioned the driver as to why he was in the neighborhood and further asked him if he understood that this was a racist neighborhood.

In other news: Court docs offer glimpse into what happened at 'Jersey Shore' star's home

Vincentini then asked the driver whether he should go back to his car, get his rifle, and shoot the driver in the head. The Amazon driver then drove away and contacted Lacey Police. Exactly a month later, Vincentini surrendered himself to authorities and was charged with bias intimidation. He was processed and released on a summons.

In an entirely separate criminal matter that began on March 15, the Lacey Police Department was contacted by local residents who reported that a package of marijuana had been delivered to their residence in a re-purposed Amazon box.

Related: Lacey couple, both 64, charged with manufacturing their own marijuana: Cops

An investigation by the Narcotics Strike Force of the Prosecutor’s Office and local police determined that Vincentini was the person who delivered the box.

On March 21, detectives raided the Vincentini home where they found about 10 pounds of marijuana, 15 marijuana plants, drug paraphernalia associated with the packaging and distribution of narcotics, two assault firearms, a rifle-style BB gun and about $150,000 — which were all seized.

Vincentini and his wife, Karen, also 64, were both taken into custody and detained in the Ocean County Jail pending the outcome of the case. Charges against Karen Vincentini are still pending, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Ashley Angelo and Assistant Prosecutor Julie Peterson handled the case on behalf of the state of New Jersey.

Toms River-based defense attorney S. Karl Mohel represented Vincentini.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit assisted in the investigations.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lacey NJ man pleads guilty to bias intimidation of Amazon driver