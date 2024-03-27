Lacey home used for drug trafficking raided twice in six weeks by SWAT team: Cops

LACEY - A township home has been raided for a second time in six weeks after authorities said the residence was being used as an ongoing base of operations for drug trafficking, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Michael Kinsky, 46, who owns the home, was charged on Jan. 25 with heroin possession, cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at his residence on that same date, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

On March 6, after a second raid on the home by the SWAT Team, Kinsky was charged with possession of PCP, possession of more than 10 grams of PCP with intent to distribute, heroin possession, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the statement said.

In both instances, Kinsky was processed and taken to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River where he has since been released pending the outcome of the case in state Superior Court.

Two alleged accomplices, Eric Bowman, 34, of West Deptford, and Shantal White, 28, of Brick, have also been identified as using Kinsky’s home from which to store and distribute illegal narcotics, the statement said.

An investigation began in early January. Detectives from the Narcotics Strike Force of the Prosecutor’s Office and Lacey Police Department “established stationary and mobile surveillance on the subject residence,” the statement said.

The first search warrant resulted in detectives seizing about seven grams of crack cocaine, ten wax folds of heroin and 35 grams of liquid phencyclidine — more commonly known as PCP. Kinsky was present at the time of the raid and was taken into custody at the residence without incident. He was later released.

Surveillance of the home was maintained by investigators, with the officers observing that the same criminal activity was continuing to take place there despite the raid on the residence, the statement said.

A second search warrant was executed, with detectives seizing about 12 grams of crack cocaine and 43 wax folds of heroin. Kinsky was arrested again and Bowman was also taken into custody at the home without incident, the statement said.

Bowman was charged with possession of PCP, possession of more than 10 grams of PCP with intent to distribute, heroin possession, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unlike Kinsky, Bowman was ordered to remain in the county jail pending the outcome of the case, the statement said.

On March 7, White was arrested in Brick and charged with possession of more than 10 grams of PCP with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the jail but has since been released pending the outcome of the case.

In addition to the county SWAT Team, the Narcotics Strike Force and Asset Forfeiture Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Lacey Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the investigation.

