LACASA Center to host special events for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

HOWELL — LACASA is hosting special events and initiatives in April as part of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

LACASA is an independent nonprofit that protects, advocates for, and empowers victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence, according to its website. It assists more than 5,000 victims and their families each year.

More than 50% of women and roughly 30% of men have experienced physical or sexual violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite those numbers, the Federal Bureau of Justice Statistics finds sexual assault remains the most underreported crime in America, according to the release.

“There is a survivor in your life, whether they’ve disclosed to you or not,” said LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt. “It is critical for our community to take action so that victims and survivors know we believe them and support them. We also want to raise awareness about the free programs and services that are available at LACASA for survivors, their families and friends.”

The Clothesline Project runs 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, April 5-18, at Cleary Commons, 3750 Cleary Drive in Howell. The free exhibit shows tee-shirts created by sexual violence victims, survivors and their supporters.

From 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, visitors can hear from a survivor and make a tee-shirt as a sign of support. More information about the Clothesline Project is available online at lacasacenter.org/clothesline-project.

LACASA is also encouraging Livingston County residents, businesses and organizations to participate in Denim Day on Wednesday, April 24, by wearing jeans.

Denim Day was sparked by a 1999 court case in which the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight jeans. They reasoned she must have helped the assailant remove them, thereby implying consent.

The decision led to worldwide outrage. Denim Day was created to raise awareness about consent and victim blaming. More information is available online at lacasacenter.org/denim-day.

LACASA will also host an afternoon of self-care called “Journey to Healing” from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 1920 Tooley Road in Howell. The event is free and open to all. More information is available online at lacasacenter.org/journey-to-healing.

