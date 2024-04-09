Labour Vows ‘Tax Dodger’ Crackdown to Fill Hole in Fiscal Plan

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s opposition Labour Party pledged to tighten its proposed crackdown on non-domiciled residents and expand tax-compliance investigations if it wins the general election expected this year.

Vowing to “take on the tax dodgers,” Labour’s chancellor-in-waiting, Rachel Reeves, said she could raise £5.1 billion ($6.5 billion) per year by the end of the next parliamentary term by boosting the number HM Revenue and Customs fraud probes. Some £555 million of additional money would fund 5,000 extra tax-compliance officers to chase funds owed to the government, Reeves said in a statement.

“It is wrong that a minority continue to avoid paying what they owe,” Reeves said. “The plan we are announcing today will give HMRC the resource it needs to go after those who are avoiding or evading tax.”

Labour has been forced to revise its spending plans after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt last month adopted much of the opposition party’s plan to scale back tax breaks for individuals who claim “non-dom” status. Instead of spending the expected windfall on health and education services, as Reeves would’ve done, Hunt used it to cover the cost of a cut to the national insurance levy on pay.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must hold a general election by January and has said that his “working assumption” is that a nationwide vote would take place in the second half of the year. Keir Starmer’s Labour currently leads the Tories by around 20 points in opinion polls.

The difference between what HMRC was owed in taxes and what it collected in 2021-22 was £36 billion, Reeves said, citing HMRC figures. Labour said it would spend the money raised in its tax plans on the National Health Service and funding breakfast clubs for primary school children.

Non-domiciled residents, ranging from middle-ranking bankers to multibillionaires — don’t pay UK taxes on their overseas earnings for as long as 15 years under the current system. More than one in five bankers earning more than £125,000 claimed non-dom status at some point, according to 2022 research by the London School of Economics and the University of Warwick.

Reeves said a Labour government would also toughen what Hunt left of the “non-dom” regime to raise another billion pounds. That would be achieved by including foreign assets held in a trust within the scope of inheritance tax, so residents in the UK would have to pay the duty on their worldwide estates when they die. Labour would also drop the 50% discount for the first year of the new non-dom rules announced by Hunt.

