Labour surges ahead of SNP for first time in decade, poll shows

Labour has pulled ahead of the SNP in Westminster voting intentions for the first time in a decade, a poll has suggested.

A survey by YouGov found that a third of Scots, 33 per cent, planned to back Sir Keir Starmer’s party in the next general election, putting Labour two points ahead of the SNP.

It is the first time since June 2014, three months before the independence referendum, that Labour have registered a lead over the SNP in a YouGov poll.

The SNP vote has collapsed from a high of 54 per cent support, recorded in August 2020, when Labour was on just 16 per cent.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said on Wednesday that the poll was a “huge moment” for his party but insisted he was taking “nothing for granted”.

He said: “Under my leadership, Scottish Labour is fighting for every vote to deliver the change that Scotland needs.”

The poll put the Conservatives on just 14 per cent support in Scotland, a drop of six points since the last YouGov survey in October.

It follows YouGov’s recent MRP poll, a seat-by-seat analysis, which predicted that Labour would win 28 Scottish seats, comfortably ahead of 19 for the SNP. The Lib Dems and Tories would each win five Scottish constituencies, that poll predicted.

At the last general election in 2019, Labour won just one seat and the SNP, under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, picked up 48.

Meanwhile, the view on Scottish independence remained the same, with 47 per cent of decided voters in favour and 53 per cent opposed.

There are fears within the SNP that the Scottish Greens’ pledge to stand in a record number of seats could split the pro-independence vote.

Holyrood coalition tensions

In a possible sign of tensions with his coalition partners at Holyrood, Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, warned this week that backing the Greens would be a “wasted vote”.

Tommy Sheppard, the SNP MP, said: “The Tories will rightly be sent packing at the next general election – and they deserve nothing less.

“However, with both Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour and the Tories joined at the hip on all major fiscal policies, including Brexit, it’s clear that only the SNP are offering that alternative with independence.

“At the next election, it is only the SNP who can make Scotland Tory-free, stand up for Scotland’s values, and defend Scotland’s interests at every possible opportunity.”

YouGov spoke to 1,100 people in Scotland aged 16 and above between March 25 and April 2.