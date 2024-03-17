Labour’s private school tax raid ‘could cost taxpayer £1.6bn a year’

Labour’s private school tax raid could cost the taxpayer £1.6 billion a year as it forces a quarter of pupils into the state sector, a new report has found.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has made introducing VAT on independent school fees a flagship policy, claiming it would generate £1.7 billion to spend on state education.

But an analysis by the Adam Smith Institute (ASI), a free market think tank, warned that the policy was based on flawed assumptions and could cost the public purse billions across a single parliament.

Sir Keir has already unveiled seven policies that would be funded by his tax raid to the tune of £1.3 billion, the amount the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has estimated that it would raise annually.

In its report, titled Short Term Thinking, the ASI said the £1.3 billion figure, as well as projections that only three to seven per cent of children would move to the state sector, failed to take into account higher inflation, fiscal drag and rising mortgages and house prices.

Modelling by the ASI showed that Labour’s policy would raise no money at all if between 10 and 15 per cent of private school pupils migrated to the state sector. If this rose to 25 per cent – as previously predicted by the Baines Cutler consultancy – the policy would have a net negative cost of £1.6 billion a year.

The report by Maxwell Marlow, the ASI’s director of research, noted that independent schools spend more than 70 per cent of fee income on staff costs and an exodus of five per cent of children would be likely to lead to 5,150 redundant teachers, compared with 2,300 vacancies in state schools.

It went on to cite adverse effects in Greece when a similar policy was introduced in 2015, leading to the closure of smaller independent schools and acute shortages of teachers and school places in the state sector.

Bim Afolami, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Once again, Labour’s sums don’t add up because Sir Keir Starmer does not have a plan. This is another unfunded spending promise that will cost money, meaning higher taxes on working people and more borrowing to fill the gap.”

Greg Hands, a trade minister, said: “Labour’s ill-conceived, back of a fag packet tax on independent school parents risks damaging not only independent schools but the whole education sector.

“It’s the politics of envy, killing aspiration and failing to prepare for the likely consequences of pupils being priced out and moving to the state sector, which likely won’t be able to take the extra numbers. It is a bad policy at every level.”

Robin Walker, the Tory MP for Worcester and the chairman of the education select committee, said the paper highlighted the “severe risk” to the employment of thousands of teachers and criticised the assumptions behind Labour’s policy as “hopelessly optimistic”.

The IFS admitted in its own analysis that its evidence base about both demand for school places and parents’ behaviour in the event of the VAT imposition was “sparse” and “quite thin”.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “Labour will invest in delivering a brilliant state education for all our children, funded by ending tax breaks for private schools. Independent schools do not have to pass this change on to parents, and a high-profile independent school has already said they will not be doing so.”

The party also pointed to the IFS saying that it did not consider one in four private school pupils leaving the sector to be a “likely scenario”.

The IFS was contacted for comment.

