Labour pension policy cost young workers ‘hundreds of thousands’

Defined benefit schemes are virtually nonexistent in the private sector in part because of a decision made by Gordon Brown (right) - Johnny Eggitt/AFP

Labour’s pension policy has been one of the biggest drivers of intergenerational inequality, a Treasury minister has said.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott, said the Labour party had robbed young people of a comfortable retirement because of decisions taken on pension policy.

“What happened under Labour to the workplace pension is one of the biggest causes of intergenerational inequality,” the Conservative MP for Sevenoaks said on Monday at a conference on intergenerational inequity hosted by think tank Bright Blue.

She added: “It took away hundreds of thousands of pounds from young people going into the workplace.”

Ms Trott said Labour’s time in office led to the number of gold-plated defined benefit schemes in the private sector “falling off a cliff”.

These lucrative pensions guarantee an inflation-linked income in retirement, regardless of what happens to the investments.

Defined benefit schemes are still common in the public sector, however they are virtually nonexistent in the private sector in part because of a decision made by Gordon Brown when New Labour came to power in 1997.

The then-Chancellor scrapped tax relief on dividends, creating huge shortfalls in pension funds and forcing thousands of firms to give up their defined benefit schemes.

Ms Trott said: “The number of people outside the public sector who had a defined benefit pension literally fell off a cliff. I cannot overemphasise how much money this has lost for young people.”

In 2006, there were 3.5 million private sector employees saving into defined benefit pensions, according to official statistics, but by 2022 this had fallen to 900,000.

Defined benefit schemes have since been replaced in the private sector by defined contribution schemes. This has meant that how much employees have in retirement now depends on how well their investments perform and how much they manage to save over the course of their lifetime.

The contribution rates into defined contribution schemes are low at a minimum of 3pc for employers and 5pc for employees.

By comparison, civil servants get far more generous employer contributions of up to 30pc.

It was only in 2012 that auto-enrolment was introduced to address the decline in private sector employees paying into their pension. The proportion has since shot up from around 40pc in 2012 to over 80pc in 2022.

Younger generations are facing a retirement crisis as high rents and low wages eat into how much they cannot afford to save into their pension each month.

Labour was contacted for comment.

