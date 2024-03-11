Labour’s national wealth fund will become a national embarrassment

The former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will be on board, bringing his expertise and contacts. So will the Barclays chief executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan, along with a host of leading financial grandees.

Led by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, the Labour Party is lining up some impressive backing for its planned National Wealth Fund. Billions of taxpayer money, leveraged up with even more from the pension funds, will be pumped into “green industries” and “moonshot technologies”.

The trouble is, the British state has a poor record on making investments, while the Fund will be too political to make objective decisions. In reality, the fund will very quickly turn into a national embarrassment – and the City should have as little to do with it as possible.

It will certainly sound good on paper. A host of high-profile financial grandees will be on board, and it will have more than £7 billion of public money to help get started. It will aim to bring in three times as much cash from the private sector to boost its firepower, creating close to £30 billion a year for investment. What’s it all for? It will invest in the “jobs and industries of the future” according to Reeves in a TV interview this week. “From carbon capture... to green hydrogen and green steel, floating offshore wind and so much more.” Apparently that will “bring good jobs paying a decent wage” and “start to bring people’s energy bills down” while also delivering great returns for its investors. Everyone will come out ahead.

Well, perhaps in some parallel universe it might work out as planned, but in this one it does not seem very likely. It would be easy to start questioning whether the Davos-circuit experts put in charge really know as much about investment as they might think. After all, the Office for Budget Responsibility last week reported that the losses on the Bank of England’s quantitative easing programme could hit £150 billion if interest rates remain high, the bulk of which racked up while Carney was running the Bank. Likewise, Barclays shares are down by around 10pc since Venkatakrishnan took over running the bank, hardly an inspiring performance.

But the real problem is not really the grandees who will be roped into managing the fund, presumably in the hope of at least securing a few lucrative fees when it is launched. It is the concept itself.

There are two major flaws with a Wealth Fund. First, all states have a dubious record of making industrial investments, but even against some tough competition, the British state is particularly bad at it. We don’t even have to dust off the history books to remind everyone of disasters such as Concorde or British Leyland – there are far more recent examples. The Government is facing a paper loss of £200 million, or more than half its investment, on the money it put into the bailout of the satellite operator OneWeb at the start of this decade. The Future Fund set up by Rishi Sunak as Chancellor during the pandemic has already lost an estimated £300 million of the £1.4 billion that it pumped into early stage businesses. More than 10pc of the businesses it backed, including a vegan protein bar manufacturer and a cryptocurrency startup, have gone bust.

Meanwhile, the state-owned British Business Bank, designed to channel money into startups, reported an annual loss of £147 million in the 12 months to March 2023. The list goes on and on. It is very hard to understand why anyone thinks it will be any different at the National Wealth Fund. After all, satellites and vegan protein bars sound very like the “industries of the future” that Reeves wants to invest in. There is a very real risk that the main difference is that the losses could be far larger.

Equally, there is a danger its investments will be politically-driven. It is telling that Reeves insists that the Fund will pour money into industries such as “carbon capture” and “floating wind power”. Her new side-kick Mark Carney has shown much enthusiasm for investment in green technologies.

It is not hard to see what is going to happen. There will be a set of approved industries, and money will be poured into them regardless of whether there is any prospect of realistic returns. Even worse, the opportunists who always emerge when there is free money to be grabbed will be quick to take advantage of it.

In the end, the Wealth Fund will turn into a gigantic white elephant. It will pour money into the wrong companies, in the wrong industries, with the wrong people in charge, and then, even as its failures become apparent, it will double down on each one until it spirals out of control. Not only will taxpayers lose money through the government, but as the pension funds are whipped into “investing” in the fund they could lose out all over again. We need our pension funds to improve their returns, not sink our money into politically driven vanity projects. The City’s grandees should have as little to do with this Fund as possible.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.