Labour MP, Councillor Target Prince George In A Rant

Labour MP Emma Dent Coad continues to slam the royal family, and even Prince George was not exempted from her criticism.

Dent Coad, a member of parliament, recently criticized Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the royal family for their lavish spending, especially on outfits. She made sure to point out Prince George's expensive clothing and how one item costs as much as food for a family of four.

"When Prince George goes to school, they [the media] look at his jumpers and, you know, £150 ($200) for a jumper, that's a food bill for a family of four for a lot of people and that's outrageous and people are outraged by that," Dent Coad said (via Express).

Earlier on, Labour Councillor Ken Ritchie also mentioned the royal tot during his speech. "We had all the media attention recently when Prince George started school. We don't know if he will grow up to be as bad as his grandfather or maybe his great grandfather. Or that he will be as bland as his father," he said. "All we know is that at some stage George will be king, unless we change the system or unless he has an unfortunate illness or accident. We can get rid of them if we don't like them, in an election of course, I'm not suggesting anything more drastic than that."

Richie's speech reportedly prompted the listeners to shout "Shoot them!" and "Guillotine!"

In the MP's rant about the royal family, she also accused qualified Apache Prince Harry of not being able to fly a helicopter and suggested that Philip was not faithful. Dent Coad also called Middleton "stupid" and "vulgar," as well as mocked Queen Elizabeth, 91, by calling her "the dear old thing."

Meanwhile, Prince George was recently escorted by his father, Prince William, to his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on Sept. 7. The father and son even posed for an adorable first day of school portrait. Middleton was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, so she missed the chance to escort their son to school at the time.

Prince William is reportedly in charge of taking Prince George to school every morning as a pregnant Middleton rests at home and continues to battle severe morning sickness.

Just a few weeks later, however, Prince William confessed that his son no longer wanted to go to school. "I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go," he said (via Hello!).

Meanwhile, Louise Smith, a mom-of-two, previously gushed over her meeting with the Duke of Cambridge and stressed how the royal parents struggle with the same issue as ordinary parents like them. "It was really exciting meeting William. He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go. Sounds a bit like mine really," she said.

