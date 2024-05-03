Labour’s Election Gains in UK Tempered by Gaza Protest Votes

(Bloomberg) -- A strong performance by the opposition Labour Party in a set of local elections in the UK was checked as voters in some areas appeared to withhold support over the party’s stance on the war in Gaza.

While Keir Starmer’s party won a parliamentary by-election in Blackpool South and made eye-catching gains in early results, taking control of councils in Thurrock, Hartlepool and Rushmoor, not everything went its way.

It lost control of the council in Oldham, north-west of England, a traditionally Labour area where a significant proportion of voters are Muslim, and where two of the party’s councilors quit last month to become independents, citing its policy on Gaza. The result led some polling experts to conclude that the scale of Labour’s wins has been tempered by opposition to Starmer’s record on Gaza, after he faced criticism for failing to call for a humanitarian ceasefire until several months in.

“On average, the party’s support is down by eight points since last year in wards where more than 10% of people identify as Muslim,” political scientist John Curtice told the BBC early Friday.

Starmer, who is on course to be Britain’s next prime minister at a general election expected in the second half of the year, admitted the situation in the Middle East was impacting Labour’s electoral performance.

“There are some places where that’s a very strong factor and I understand that, respect that,” he told Sky News, though he insisted that would not “shut out the fact that this is a really good set of results for the Labour Party.”

Labour’s vote share was down by 2.2 points in areas with a more than 5% Muslim population, analysis by Will Jennings, professor of politics at the University of Southampton, for Sky showed.

Starmer’s position on Gaza has been under scrutiny since Israel began its military response to the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. Labour’s leader has said the Jewish state had a right to defend itself and respond to the group, which is designated a terrorist organization by the UK, US and European Union.

However, he faced dissent from some of his own Labour lawmakers for comments defending aspects of Israel’s operations in Gaza, which have killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

More than half of 2019 Labour voters thought that Starmer had handled the response to war in Gaza somewhat badly, according to a YouGov poll of 496 voters in early March. That was when left-wing disrupter George Galloway won a seat in the UK parliament in a special election in Rochdale, another area with many Muslim voters, after campaigning on calling for an end to the conflict.

Labour’s chances of winning the West Midlands mayoral election could also be impacted by voters critical of its position on the Middle East, Conservative peer and pollster Robert Hayward told Bloomberg last week. The result of that election is expected on Saturday.

