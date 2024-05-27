Labor Sec. Julie Su on the Biden administration’s efforts to expand access to good paying jobs

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su

Over the past three-plus years there are few if any areas of public policy in which the Biden administration has been more active in advancing rules and practices designed to lift average people and those long left behind by the American economy than in the realm labor relations. Whether it’s promoting better wages and working conditions, creating more good, living wage jobs, or developing new and innovative strategies to help women and other underrepresented populations gain access to those jobs, the Biden team has been determined and persistent. And recently, as part of that effort, the nation’s Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su traveled to North Carolina for a series of events in which she met with local elected officials, labor leaders and average workers. And in between appearances, she was also kind enough to join Newsline’s Rob Schofield to share some of the details.

