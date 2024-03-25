Labor rights for migrants could expand in Illinois as lawmakers weigh spending options

As Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters, lawmakers in Springfield are weighing new spending.

By the end of April, The Chicago Tribune reports the city plans to evict 2,000 migrants after a 60-day shelter stay limit went into effect earlier last week. More than 37,000 asylum-seekers have been to the city from Texas since August 2022, leading city officials to continue plea for further assistance from the state and federal government.

Part of Gov. JB Pritzker's $52.7 billion budget proposal for the ahead fiscal year would dedicate approximately $182 million to bolster services and shelter availability. The proposed spending is part of a partnership with Cook County, pooling more than $250 million together, and comes as the state is estimated to spend more than $680 million in the current fiscal year ending June 30.

Gualverto Olac of Mexico holds up a sign during a immigration rally in front of the state Capitol Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Springfield.

Migrant advocacy groups support provisions of the Democratic governor's budget, namely a $12 million child tax credit, but want to see further spending included in the final piece. Members of the Raise the Floor Alliance and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights touched down in the state Capitol Thursday and outlined a $2 billion spending package.

Among their demands is $40 million towards interpreter services and assistance for migrants trying to become citizens. A tight budget year could preclude the proposal, but advocates say surplus revenues and increasing taxes on the wealthy could secure needed funds.

"We demand that our legislators support real revenue solutions," said Bree Yoo-Sun McLuen, director of community engagement at Chicago-based Hanul Family Alliance during a rally in-front of the Lincoln statue. "Remember, the budget is tight by choice."

McLuen and other advocates also want the state to reopen enrollment for Medicaid-style health benefits available to non-citizens 42 and older. Even with the freeze, combined costs for the Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors and Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults programs are estimated at $629 million — $440 million coming from the state's general fund — in FY25 according to the governor's office.

Lawmakers allocated $550 million programs in FY24, more than the $220 million originally proposed by Pritzker but less than a revised $1.1 billion sum needed to cover a wider field of applicants. The governor said at the time the $550 million gave him the state the right "tools" to administer the program, while Latino advocacy groups felt the allocation was insufficient.

Senate Republicans questioned officials with the Governor's Office of Management and Budget earlier this week on the budget proposal. There, Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said the proposal was unclear as to whether additional funding might be needed to cover expenses.

He pointed to a $1.2 million investment into grants for the Office of New Americans, where Rose said it was hard to distinguish how that spending is being administered. The issue is not about how much is being spent, he said.

"It's $1.2 million that they won't tell us where it's being spent," he said during a subject matter hearing. "But people deserve to know where these monies go."

Alexis Sturm, GOMB director, said in response the Illinois Comptroller's Office is now tracking expenditures on asylum-seekers. As of the latest data, the state has spent $58.5 million since November 2023.

Migrant workers' rights

Protesters hold signs up signs during an immigration rally in front of the state Capitol Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Springfield.

While more migrant spending is on the table, lawmakers are also considering legislation that would expand migrant workers' rights and eligibility for certain jobs.

A slew of Democratic lawmakers are backing legislation preventing immigration-related retaliation in the workplace. House Bill 5071 would allow victims of this retaliation to pursue civil action and receive backpay and other compensatory measures.

Tim Drea, president of Illinois AFL-CIO, said the legislation still held in committee would be a win for immigrant workers, who often work in more hazardous work conditions.

"Bad employers rely on a culture of fear, fear of losing one's job or worse, fear of deportation to prevent workers from speaking out about the wrongdoings on the job," he said. "When these employers use fear to make a profit, it undermines working conditions for all workers.

On Friday, a House committee also advanced legislation that would expand hiring eligibility of firefighters to lawful permanent citizens carrying green cards and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

House Bill 4045, led by Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Cicero, has the support of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association after municipalities throughout the state have had to relax distance hiring requirements to deal with staffing shortages. Pritzker signed legislation into law last year permitting police departments to hire non-citizens.

Soon after its committee package, Republicans unveiled legislation that would prohibit non-citizens from owning firearms. Lawmakers will be away from Springfield over the next two weeks for spring break, returning on Tuesday, April 9.

