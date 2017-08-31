Labor Day Recipes That Require Almost Zero Labor

Labor Day is here, and that means we all get to enjoy a long weekend that should absolutely involve lots of good food and great company.

Labor Day is here, and that means we all get to enjoy a long weekend that should absolutely involve lots of good food and great company. And eating well doesn’t require a ton of work, so we’ve got some easy, home-cooked recipes that are just right for Labor Day.

It’s easier to do than you’d think thanks to the plethora of late summer produce still available. So this weekend, kick back, cook simply and eat well.

1 Grilled Vegetable Platter

Get the Grilled Vegetable Platter recipe from Damn Delicious

2 Crunchy Asian Cucumber Watermelon Salad

Get the Crunchy Asian Cucumber Watermelon Salad recipe from Foodie Crush

3 Pistachio Pesto Pasta Salad With Burrata

Get the Pistachio Pesto Pasta Salad with Burrata recipe from How Sweet It Is

4 BBQ Chicken Breasts

Get the BBQ Chicken Breasts recipe from Damn Delicious

5 Buttered Parsley Potatoes

Get the Buttered Parsley Potatoes recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen

6 Classic Shrimp Macaroni Salad

Get the Classic Shrimp Macaroni Salad recipe from Foodie Crush

7 Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers

Get the Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers recipe from Simply Recipes

8 Heirloom Tomato Garlic Toast With Basil Whipped Feta

Get the Heirloom Tomato Garlic Toast with Basil Whipped Feta recipe from How Sweet It Is

9 Roasted Mexican Street Corn

Get the Roasted Mexican Street Corn recipe from Damn Delicious

10 Grilled Brats With Southern Toppings

Get the Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen

11 Pasta And Bean Picnic Salad

Get the Pasta and Bean Picnic Salad recipe from Simply Recipes

12 Caprese Salad Platter

Get the Caprese Salad Platter recipe from Foodie Crush

13 Watermelon Salad Wedges With Blue Cheese

Get the Watermelon Salad Wedges with Blue Cheese recipe from How Sweet It Is

14 Shrimp Boil Kebabs

Get the Shrimp Boil Kebabs recipe from Damn Delicious

15 Sautéed Zucchini With Dill

Get the Sautéed Zucchini with Dill recipe from Simply Recipes

16 Marinated Mozzarella Melon Salad

Get the Marinated Mozzarella Melon Salad recipe from How Sweet It Is