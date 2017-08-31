Labor Day Recipes That Require Almost Zero Labor

Labor Day is here, and that means we all get to enjoy a long weekend that should absolutely involve lots of good food and great company. And eating well doesn’t require a ton of work, so we’ve got some easy, home-cooked recipes that are just right for Labor Day.
It’s easier to do than you’d think thanks to the plethora of late summer produce still available. So this weekend, kick back, cook simply and eat well.
1 Grilled Vegetable Platter
Get the Grilled Vegetable Platter recipe from Damn Delicious
2 Crunchy Asian Cucumber Watermelon Salad
Get the Crunchy Asian Cucumber Watermelon Salad recipe from Foodie Crush
3 Pistachio Pesto Pasta Salad With Burrata
Get the Pistachio Pesto Pasta Salad with Burrata recipe from How Sweet It Is
4 BBQ Chicken Breasts
Get the BBQ Chicken Breasts recipe from Damn Delicious
5 Buttered Parsley Potatoes
Get the Buttered Parsley Potatoes recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen
6 Classic Shrimp Macaroni Salad
Get the Classic Shrimp Macaroni Salad recipe from Foodie Crush
7 Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers
Get the Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers recipe from Simply Recipes
8 Heirloom Tomato Garlic Toast With Basil Whipped Feta
Get the Heirloom Tomato Garlic Toast with Basil Whipped Feta recipe from How Sweet It Is
9 Roasted Mexican Street Corn
Get the Roasted Mexican Street Corn recipe from Damn Delicious
10 Grilled Brats With Southern Toppings
Get the Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen
11 Pasta And Bean Picnic Salad
Get the Pasta and Bean Picnic Salad recipe from Simply Recipes
12 Caprese Salad Platter
Get the Caprese Salad Platter recipe from Foodie Crush
13 Watermelon Salad Wedges With Blue Cheese
Get the Watermelon Salad Wedges with Blue Cheese recipe from How Sweet It Is
14 Shrimp Boil Kebabs
Get the Shrimp Boil Kebabs recipe from Damn Delicious
15 Sautéed Zucchini With Dill
Get the Sautéed Zucchini with Dill recipe from Simply Recipes
16 Marinated Mozzarella Melon Salad
Get the Marinated Mozzarella Melon Salad recipe from How Sweet It Is
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
584