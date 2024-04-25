Labette Community College receives recognition for nursing program

KSNF/KODE — A Parsons, Kansas college is receiving recognition for a top-notch nursing program.

Registerednursing.org recently ranked what they are calling the “top 10 nursing schools in Kansas,” and Labette Community College is within the top five in the state.

The criteria for the study were determined through “pass rates” in the NCLEX-RN, or the “National Council Licensure Examination (for) Registered Nurses,” which is required to be a registered nurse.

You can learn more about the study’s methodology, by clicking here.

According to the study, LCC has a score of 92.46, around two points from the number one spot, which was claimed by Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas (94.63).

Also of note, another area school made the top ten — Pittsburg State University, with a score of 88.41.

Benedictine College (94.63) Atchison, Kan. Johnson County Community College (93.22) Overland Park, Kan. Baker University (92.79) Baldwin City, Kan. Labette Community College (91.46) Parsons, Kan. Salina Area Technical College (92.19) Salina, Kan. Fort Hays State University (91.18) Hays, Kan. Bethel College (90.94) North Newton, Kan. Barton Community College (89.40) Great Bend, Kan. Pittsburg State University (88.41) Pittsburg, Kan. University of St. Mary (88.04) Leavenworth, Kan.

