La Nube museun seeking ‘discovery guides’ during job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — La Nube Children’s Museum, which is scheduled to open this summer, is hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday, April 3.

The event is targeting “discovery guides” to bring interactive exhibits and programs to life and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Workforce Solutions Borderplex, 8825 N. Loop.

“Ideal candidates should have experience in education, museums, environmental sciences, or the arts. They must be engaging presenters, with strong communication skills in English and Spanish. Competitive compensation and a mission-driven culture make these discovery guide roles highly attractive opportunities.,” according to the news release.

Job seekers should bring cover letters and resumes to the event.

