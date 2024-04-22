LA mayor's home broken into while it was occupied, suspect in custody

A suspect was arrested after breaking into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home early Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said at about 6:40 a.m., an individual smashed a window to break into Getty House while people were inside.

Getty House is Bass' official home, and is located on South Irving Boulevard in Windsor Square, nearly five miles west of Los Angeles City Hall.

When officers arrived, they apprehended the suspect without incident.

Police also said nobody was injured during the incident, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

The incident comes as crime continues to rise amid the LA district attorney’s soft-on-crime approach to court cases.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón barred prosecutors from pursuing advanced punishments for gang members.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is running for re-election amid harsh criticism and concerns about crime.

As the county's top prosecutor, Gascón also enacted a series of criminal justice directives since taking office in 2020 that have drawn scorn from opponents and many in law enforcement, such as barring prosecutors from attending parole hearings, promoting zero-cash bail and efforts to end the prosecution of juveniles as adults, even for violent crimes.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.





